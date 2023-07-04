Queensland Maroons assistant coach Cameron Smith is perplexed by the selections made by Brad Fittler for Game 3, questioning the decisions.

Aiming to avoid a series whitewash for the first time in 13 years, the Blues have decided to make seven changes for Game 3 - many being quite controversial.

Jarome Luai, Junior Paulo, Tyson Frizell, Hudson Young, Stefano Utoikamanu, Tom Trbojevic and Payne Haas will all exit the squad.

While Bradman Best, Keaon Koloamatangi, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Cody Walker, Clinton Gutherson, Jake Trbojevic and Jacob Saifiti will come into the squad in their place.

Cameron Smith has weighed in on the seven changes, questioning Fittler's direction heading into the future.

“You are probably looking at a couple of them (the changes) and thinking why weren't these changes made after Game I, when the series was still alive,” Smith told SENQ's Pat and Heals.

“Are they picking this team for the future or are they picking this team just to win.”

The main inclusion Smith was perplexed by is the recall of Cody Walker instead of choosing reigning Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes.

“But if you were looking for the future, you would have thought Nicho Hynes would be in the football side," Smith added

"He's had some great games over the past fortnight. He was in the best 17 in game I and put in a position that he never plays and got ten minutes.”

“It's been a little bit confusing the selections that they've made, particularly across Game II and Game III.”