The Bulldogs have confirmed that star winger Josh Addo-Carr has been cleared of a fractured collarbone or significant shoulder injury after undergoing scans.

After the game against the Parramatta Eels, there were thoughts that Addo-Carr could potentially miss up to eight weeks.

However, the club has confirmed that he will only face a two to four-week recovery period, depending on how he progresses after enduring a complex AC joint injury.

Despite this, the representative winger is hoping only to miss one game - this week against the Cronulla Sharks - and is aiming to return for their Round 3 match against the Gold Coast Titans in two weeks' time.

“I couldn't lift my arm, it was instant pain,” Addo-Carr told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But the boys needed me to play 40 minutes. You're in the moment, and all I had to do was get through the half.

“I think it's a broken collarbone. It's weird. I felt pain, but it's sore at the front and the back, and even in my sternum.

“It's footy. The tackle was shoulder to shoulder. I'll get the scans, then set another goal to get back as quickly as possible – I'll come back fit and firing.”

His absence from the team will see a two-way battle between Connor Tracey and Bronson Xerri to take his vacant spot. Either way, Jacob Kiraz will likely move onto the wing, freeing up a spot in the centres for Tracey or Xerri.