The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly added another forward to their roster for next season with the arrival of Brad Bishop.

The 20-year-old Bishop has joined from the Campbelltown City Kangaroos, who compete in the Group 6 Rugby League competition, otherwise known as the Macarthur Conference Rugby League competition.

Playing in either the lock, prop or second-row position, he has been a member of the club's roster in the pre-season, but a knee injury has unfortunately slowed his progress.

Per Wide World of Sports, Bishop is currently trialling for a contract with the Bulldogs and has a chance of starting in the club's Grand Final-winning Jersey Flegg team.