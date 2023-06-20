NSW selector and advisor Greg Alexander has confirmed that the Blues will receive a double boost for their must-win clash on Wednesday.

Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray and Panther back-rower Liam Martin are both set to feature on Wednesday after overcoming a grown injury and concussion, respectively.

Murray has been given the green light and successfully made it through the last full field session on Sunday.

While Martin isn't allowed to train due to concussion protocols, he has progressed successfully.

“They're 100 per cent, the boys that had to go through rehab,” Greg Alexander said on SEN.

“Liam has ticked every box of the return to play protocols. Cam Murray has ticked every box.

“He was a long way ahead of Latrell (Mitchell) early last week when we came into camp.

“Cam was running at 80 per cent at the start of last week so he's had about a week of training and rehabbing. He's a professional Cam Murray and he's got himself ready to go.”