The NRL's independent doctor has ruled Josh Addo-Carr out of the second half of the Canterbury Bulldogs' Good Friday clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium.

The winger was left motionless on the ground in the final play of the first half after attempting to score a try in the corner which would have increased the blue and white's lead.

However, he was ran out of room, and, after being tackled into touch by Isaiah Tass, found himself in an unfortunate contact between his head and fullback Latrell Mitchell's hip.

The incident left Addo-Carr on the ground and, while he was able to walk off the ground under his own steam, the independent doctor ruled him out during the halftime break of the contest according to both Fox Sports and the ABC, with the Bulldogs up 12 points to 10 at halftime.

It means Addo-Carr will take no further part in the game, and will also be ruled out for an 11-day period under the NRL's concussion rules unless the Bulldogs are successful in reducing the time period via an application and Addo-Carr having a perfect recovery.

That means the winger is also likely to miss next weekend's clash with the Sydney Roosters on Friday evening.

Addo-Carr only came into the side an hour before kick-off, replacing Blake Wilson to make his return from injury.

Wilson was retained in the side as 18th man, however, because Mitchell wasn't placed on report by the referee or the bunker, the young winger isn't allowed to be activated for the second half by the Bulldogs.

Mitchell, despite not being placed on report, may still face scrutiny from the NRL's match review committee when the charge sheet is released tomorrow morning.