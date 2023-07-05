The Wests Tigers are reportedly planning a mass cleanout for next season, including injury-plagued playmaker Adam Doueihi.

Last week's humiliating defeat to the Cowboys was apparently seen as the last straw for club management, with a number of players set to be ushered out of the club.

The club has already let go of veteran winger Ken Maumalo and representative forward Joe Ofahengaue to the Titans and Eels and will lose Tommy Talau and Luke Brooks to the Sea Eagles at the end of the season.

However, the Wide World of Sports is reporting that multiple players are also likely to be released, including Adam Doueihi, in a mass cleanout.

Doueihi, who suffered another ACL injury against the Parramatta Eels in Round 6, is likely to be told he can shop around for a new club.

Despite being one of the club's better players in the past couple of years, the five-eighth is set to miss the majority of next season before running off contract at the end of 2024.

Alex Seyfarth, Brandon Wakeham, Charlie Staines, Daine Laurie and Tukimihia Simpkins are all off-contract at the end of the year and are unlikely to be re-signed.