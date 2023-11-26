The Sydney Roosters have reportedly secured the signature of one of the best young wing prospects in the game.

Tyreece Tait, who has been part of the Brisbane Broncos academy and is widely regarded as one of the best schoolboy talents in Queensland, has left the Broncos to join Trent Robinson's side in Sydney.

At just 17, he is already compared to a future Josh Addo-Carr clone, and is believed to be able to run 100 metres in 11 seconds, which would put him already into the conversation as the fastest player in the game.

Wide World of Sports are reporting that he will join the Roosters in 2024, starting in the under-19 SG Ball Cup, before being hopeful of moving into the NRL squad during 2025.

"Tyreece is lightning fast and runs 100 metres in 11 seconds flat which is right up there with Addo-Carr," his manager Matt Adamson told the publication.

"He feels he has more opportunity at the Roosters and will start in the SG Ball Cup next season and then hopefully move into the NRL squad in 2025."

The latest loss for the Broncos follows the departure of the Va'a brothers - Xavier and De La Salle - to the Roosters in recent seasons.

The young forwards were also rated among the best schoolboys in Queensland, but will now push their way into the Roosters' first-grade system in the next 12 to 24 months, with Xavier believed to be close to making a debut in 2024.

The Broncos have also lost Karl Oloapu in a messy fallout to the Canterbury Bulldogs, while the club have been under constant fire from the Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins to retain their junior talent, and also recently lost feeder club the Norths Devils to the Dolphins as the NRL's 17th club look to take over the north side of Brisbane in its entirety.