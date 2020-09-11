Any country with a strong sports culture will have a fan base that is passionate and integrally involved in its various teams playing different games.

Australia is undoubtedly amongst the top sporting nations in the world with a thrilling scene both locally as well as internationally. And we all know that rugby league is the greatest game in the country.

Moreover, as one of the frontrunners in the sports betting world, it provides fans with the opportunity to earn money while enjoying matches and games across the board.

Be it the NRL, the Ashes, or any other sports competition including or excluding an Australian team, betting on it can prove to be an exciting adventure that is also lucrative.

However, choosing one or two of the top betting sites is no easy feat, especially for someone who has never tried wagering on sports. From picking out a website that is not on Gamstop to making sure they offer fantastic bonuses, here are some factors to keep in mind before signing on the dotted line.

Is it Legal?

The one essential aspect to check when choosing an online bookmaker is whether all of their licenses are in order. A common misconception, one often comes across, is that websites have to be registered on Gamstop to be legal.

That is not true at all. Several excellent bookmakers are independent and licensed and offer the same services and bonuses like any other online website. However, a more important issue is that you do not get swayed away by offers from “unknown” bookies, restricting yourself from investing in them until you have performed due diligence.

Game Coverage

There is no point in joining a bookmaker that only covers a limited number of sports, or worse, only offers a few bets. If looking at the NRL, the right bookie will have odds out for each individual game along with more prominent ones like the grand final winner, season winner, top four, or the one with most losses.

However, it doesn’t end there. You need to further make sure that they cover different local and international sporting events so that you always have something to bet on, no matter the month of the year. A smart punter always diversifies his or her bets across sports, picking the best odds whenever they can get their hands on them.

Bonus Bonanza

Irrespective of whether a bookmaker is a famous brand or a newcomer in the market, they will offer you bonuses when you join. Typically, bonuses range from the no-deposit offers and free bets to double your investment.

Not only should you pick a bookie that gives you the best options upon joining, but also check that they have rewards for existing loyal customers. A good bookie will keep its patrons happy, and for that, they should have a continuous reward system helping customers win more over time.

Added Benefits

Technological advancements mean we are now able to do a lot more while moving around than ever before. One reason for the success of sports betting is that fans can now bet from the comfort of their living room while watching a game on their telly. However, when selecting a bookie, do make sure they offer live streaming of matches, an added benefit that is slowly becoming a norm.

Moreover, the perfect bookmaker will also have the possibility of live betting that lets you place wagers on ongoing games. These are advantages that add to the overall experience of sports betting while providing you with ample chances to continue earning from it.