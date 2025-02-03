Young New Zealand Warriors forward Zyon Maiu'u has been released from the remainder of his playing contract and is expected to link up with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Maiu'u is one of the most talented young players born in New Zealand in the game, having been with the club since 2021.

He made his NSW Cup debut in 2023 and has gone on to play 43 games at reserve grade level for the club while also making his NRL debut in the middle of the 2024 campaign.

That has left him with a single NRL game under his belt, but he will now relocate to Australia, with News Corp reporting the Bulldogs will pick up his services.

The Bulldogs have been in the market for forwards, and while they have added pieces to their roster in recent times, director of football Phil Gould has repeatedly made it clear they aren't finished yet on that front.

The Warriors releasing the forward comes as a surprise, although Andrew Webster's side have a logjam of young talent fighting for spots.

The Warriors general manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden confirmed the club were keen to retain Maiu'u, but ultimately made the decision to not stand in his way.

“We were keen for Zyon to stay but he's looking for more opportunities,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“He came through our system to make his NRL debut last year and we wish him the very best for what lies ahead.”

The 21-year-old was signed with the Warriors until at least the end of 2026 prior to the end of his contract.