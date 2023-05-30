The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the immediate release of Ethan Quai-Ward.

First reported over the last fortnight, the centre and winger is likely to join the Canterbury Bulldogs effective immediately, although the Sydney-based club are yet to make any announcement of their own.

Zero Tackle understands the announcement will likely come in the next few hours however.

In a short statement, the Broncos said they were happy to facilitate Quai-Ward's release.

"The Broncos have granted Ethan Quai-Ward a release from his contract with the club," the club wrote in the statement.

"The Broncos were happy to facilitate the request and wish Ethan all the best in the future, both on and off the field."

A long-term player in Brisbane's system, the 23-year-old, who was born in Wagga Wagga, played in pre-season trials for the Broncos both this season and last, but is yet to make his NRL debut.

Standing at 190 centimetres tall, he is one of the tallest players in the game, and his ability to play both centre and wing is understood to have had Phil Gould chasing his signature.

It's unclear whether Quai-Ward's move to the Bulldogs will be just for the remainder of this season, or heading into following seasons as well, with the Bulldogs overloaded for backs next year having confirmed the signatures of Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri.

That will leave the competition for spots at the club already hot, and Quai-Ward, who is pushing for first-grade honours, would only add to that.

At the Souths Logan Magpies, Quai-Ward has made eight appearances this season, averaging 180 metres to per game from the centres while making 27 tackle breaks, three try assists and tackling at over 90 per cent.

His form saw him close to cracking first-grade at the Broncos, but with Herbie Farnworth and Kotoni Staggs locking up the centre spots, he has had to bide his time.

Deine Mariner is the next player into the centres for Brisbane, and Quai-Ward's release almost confirms Mariner will be the man to replace the Dolphins'-bound Herbie Farnworth in 2024.