The race for Canberra Raiders' five-eighth Jack Wighton is well and truly on, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Dolphins both meeting with the star late this week.

While the Raiders are believed to have tabled an offer worth about $4.4 million over 4 years for the five-eighth, who has been a one-club player for his entire career to this point, there is no guarantee he will remain in the nation's capital.

The Raiders have made it clear ever since Wighton announced he would test the market a few weeks ago that they would not be giving up the star New South Wales and Australian Kangaroos representative without a fight.

His representative retirement just announced is only another layer to the story surrounding Wighton at the present time, who apparently didn't want his contract call for 2024 and beyond to play out in the media.

Wighton, who had a player option up his sleeve for 2024 but instead decided to test the market ahead of what could be his final deal, reportedly met with the Dolphins on Thursday, and the Rabbitohs on Friday.

Multiple reports indicate the Rabbitohs are the favourites to land Wighton's signature. His close relationship with Latrell Mitchell could play well into the hands of the Redfern-based club, although, on my degrees, it may not make as much sense as it seems given Cody Walker has recently re-signed as the club's five-eighth.

Any move to become part of Jason Demetriou's squad from the start of 2024 will likely push Wighton into the centres - and it's unclear if he would entertain such a move at this point in his career, and given his best form has come in the halves.

The Dolphins, who have confirmed through Wayne Bennett that they have met with Wighton, may loom as the best option for the five-eighth with over 200 games of experience. A spot in the halves, more money and the chance to play under Wayne Bennett for a season all exist, and Bennett confirmed the club's interest.

“Yes I met with him and we're like everybody else now, I will wait and see what Jack chooses,” Bennett told The Daily Telegraph.

Bennett said he doesn't care what the Rabbitohs are doing.

“I don't know what Souths are doing and I'm not worried,” Bennett declared.

“When we recruit a player, our mindset is around what they can do for our club and it's no different with Jack.

“It was a good meeting, it's all done now and we'll wait and see what he decides.”

The issue for Bennett and the Dolphins surrounds the desire of Wighton to win a premiership before he hangs up the boots - something the Rabbitohs seem to be in a better position to do with their locked away spine featuring Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Lachlan Ilias and Damien Cook.

It has been suggested that Wighton could take the entire season to make his mind up, with no timeline set on a decision at this stage despite the rumoured favouritism of South Sydney for his services.