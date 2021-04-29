We are seven rounds into the 2021 NRL season and the race for the top try-scorer is on.

With try-scoring more prominent in the game than its ever been before, a number of contenders are putting their hand up to lead the stat this season.

Here are the five main candidates to lead the league in tries.

Brett Morris (Roosters)

Morris currently leads the league in tries with 11 from his six games at an average of 1.83 per contest. The veteran winger has scored at least two tries in for of his six games, and has only gone try-less in one of them.

The Roosters have been the NRL’s third highest-scoring team this season and you can basically guarantee Morris will continue to rack up tries as he has in the early rounds.

Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs)

The reigning try-scoring champion, Johnston is big threat to take out the title again in 2021, currently sitting seventh amongst all players with six tries on the board.

He has averaged 0.86 tries per game and is capable of massive hauls, scoring 23 tries from 22 matches in 2020, including a season-best five-try effort against the Roosters.

The Rabbitohs are the second-highest scoring team in the NRL and Johnson figures to again be among the leading try-scorers.

Maika Sivo (Eels)

The NRL’s 2019 leading try-scorer has hauled in an impressive 37 tries over the last two seasons. When he gets hot, he gets hot.

Currently sitting fourth on this year’s leaderboard with seven tries to his name from as many matches, the exciting Eel is just one massive game away from exploding to the top.

Off-contract at the end of the season, you would expect Sivo to be at his scintillating best in 2021 in hopes of securing a lucrative deal.

Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm)

One of the most exciting stars in the league, Papenhuyzen has simply been on fire in 2021, scoring eight tries from five matches.

The fullback is now officially the guy in Melbourne and looks set to take the mantle from Josh Addo-Carr as the club’s leading try-scorer. And who knows? Maybe even the league’s.

Papenhuyzen is set to dwarf last year’s effort of 11 tries, a career-best, and maybe the only thing stopping from leading the NRL is a recent shoulder setback.

James Tedesco (Roosters)

Whatever you do, don’t count out James Tedesco. While the star fullback has never led the NRL in tries before, it would come as no major surprise if this is the year he breaks through and does so.

Currently sitting fifth on the NRL’s leading try-scorers for 2021, Tedesco is a weekly threat to putting big scores on the board.

With the star fullback well and truly in the prime of his career, a try-scoring title would nicely round out his ever-growing list of accomplishments.