The first try of the 2022 NRL grand final is on the board, with Stephen Crichton crossing for the Penrith Panthers in the tenth minute of the game.

A frenetic opening to the game saw Penrith have the first chance to score down the left-hand side, but they would ultimately run out of room with an Izack Tago grubber cleaned up in the sixth minute.

The game continued at a high pace during the opening minutes, with the Eels making a break down the right-hand side, but unable to make anything of it with Clint Gutherson putting the ball down trying to hang onto an inside ball.

Penrith would make their own mistake back up the other end just a minute later, with a Liam Martin offload picked off by Parramatta.

A Parramatta penalty put the blue and gold back onto the attack, but they couldn't make anything of it, before Penrith's next attacking raid would bring points in the tenth minute.

It was Nathan Cleary digging into the line and creating space, with a ball underneath from Dylan Edwards then putting Stephen Crichton through the line, with the Origin centre beating a couple of defenders to plant the ball and get the first points on the board.

Nathan Cleary converted to hand Penrith a 6-0 lead after 12 minutes.