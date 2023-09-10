The New Zealand Warriors will bring the NRL finals party across the Tasman in Week 2, hosting either the Newcastle Knights or Canberra Raiders in Auckland.

The game promises to be one of the biggest days in New Zealand rugby league for many years, with the red-hot Warriors falling short against the buzzsaw that is the Penrith Panthers on Saturday afternoon, but still keeping their season alive by virtue of the double chance they earned by finishing in the top four.

Attention will now turn to the kick-off time and venue for the clash next weekend, with the Knights and Raiders to fight it out on Sunday afternoon in an elimination final for the right to be the Warriors' opponent.

Typically, all finals in Week 2 and 3 kick-off at 7:50pm Australian time. That simply won't work for the Warriors though, with the time difference meaning that would be a 9:50pm local time kick-off in Auckland.

The Warriors spoke out during the final week of the NRL season through CEO Cameron George saying that simply wouldn't be good enough, but every indication at the present time is that they may have to deal with it.

Both the Channel 9 and Fox Sports TV guides currently indicate their coverage leading into a 7:50pm (AEST) kick-off as planned and typically used each season.

The feeling from across the ditch is that the Warriors should be able to host at 6pm local time - 4pm (AEST). That would then allow the game to be played directly leading into the news on Channel 9, which they usually aim to have directly before their coverage commences during the finals.

The Warriors have previously hosted finals in 2002 (Week 1, Sunday 4pm local), 2007 (Week 1, Friday 8:30pm local) and 2008 (Week 2, Friday 8:30pm local), so there is precedent for a late kick-off time across the Tasman.

They also 'hosted' finals in 2002 (Week 3), 2003 (Week 2), but were forced to play those games in Australia.

The only thing for sure is that the Warriors will play their semi-final on Saturday evening in Auckland.

The venue is not yet confirmed either.

While the Warriors will want to host at their home of Mt Smart Stadium, the NRL reportedly want the game shifted to Eden Park.

That has its own roadblock though, with the venue already booked in to host a hole in one challenge through Qatar Airways with golfers able to tee off from the grandstand and attempt to hit a hole in one to the ground.

That event is unlikely to be moved even for a Warriors' home final, meaning the NRL will be forced to play at the 25,000-seat Mt Smart Stadium instead of the nearly double capacity Eden Park.

Zero Tackle can also confirm neither of the potential venues - Mt Smart Stadium or Eden Park - have at the time of publication made comment or added to their event calendars with the Warriors' home game.

The NRL will announce the finals schedule for Week 2 following the completion of the game between the Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights. Zero Tackle will have all the information on site as soon as it comes to hand.