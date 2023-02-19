2023-03-05T07:15:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
KICK OFF
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Titans
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Titans
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs4,224
All Run Metres35,691
Line Breaks90
Offloads232
Kick Metres12,689
40/201
Tackles8,093
Missed Tackles844
Penalties Conceded139
Errors250
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Point Scorer
|Tanah Boyd
|59
|Toby Sexton
|58
|Adam Doueihi
|52
|Ken Maumalo
|48
|Beau Fermor
|44
Goal Kicker
|Toby Sexton
|25
|Tanah Boyd
|23
|Adam Doueihi
|22
|Jamayne Isaako
|15
|Luke Brooks
|13
Try Scorer
|Ken Maumalo
|12
|Beau Fermor
|11
|Greg Marzhew
|9
|AJ Brimson
|9
|David Nofoaluma
|8
Try Assists
|AJ Brimson
|15
|Luke Brooks
|10
|Toby Sexton
|9
|Daine Laurie
|9
|Jackson Hastings
|7
Linebreak Assists
|AJ Brimson
|13
|Luke Brooks
|12
|Daine Laurie
|9
|David Fifita
|7
|Jock Madden
|6
Linebreaks
|AJ Brimson
|13
|David Fifita
|10
|Ken Maumalo
|10
|Beau Fermor
|10
|Daine Laurie
|9
Runs
|Joe Ofahengaue
|360
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|352
|Jackson Hastings
|308
|Daine Laurie
|284
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|274
Run Metres
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|3,515
|Joe Ofahengaue
|2,922
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2,820
|Beau Fermor
|2,672
|Greg Marzhew
|2,577
Post Contact Metres
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|1,491
|Joe Ofahengaue
|1,160
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1,152
|Greg Marzhew
|1,029
|Beau Fermor
|990
Tackles
|Joe Ofahengaue
|882
|Beau Fermor
|745
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|655
|Erin Clark
|655
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|623
Ineffective Tackles
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|33
|Kelma Tuilagi
|31
|Beau Fermor
|29
|Joe Ofahengaue
|28
|Luke Garner
|28
Missed Tackles
|Luke Brooks
|75
|Toby Sexton
|74
|Kelma Tuilagi
|68
|Joe Ofahengaue
|67
|Beau Fermor
|67
Tackle Breaks
|Greg Marzhew
|117
|David Fifita
|79
|Daine Laurie
|77
|AJ Brimson
|75
|Jayden Campbell
|72
Offloads
|Joe Ofahengaue
|33
|David Fifita
|31
|James Tamou
|25
|Brian Kelly
|24
|Kelma Tuilagi
|22
Kick Metres
|Toby Sexton
|6,839
|Luke Brooks
|4,139
|Adam Doueihi
|2,897
|Jackson Hastings
|2,708
|Jock Madden
|2,292
Penalties
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|17
|Joe Ofahengaue
|12
|Jake Simpkin
|12
|Brian Kelly
|10
|Luke Brooks
|10
Errors
|Beau Fermor
|27
|Daine Laurie
|25
|AJ Brimson
|21
|Greg Marzhew
|19
|Toby Sexton
|19
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Titans
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Wests Tigers
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Luke Brooks
|Calf
|Round 1
|Ken Maumalo
|Knee
|TBC
Gold Coast
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Patrick Herbert
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Sam Verrills
|Shoulder
|Pre-Season Challenge
|Chris Randall
|Hamstring
|Round 1
|Brian Kelly
|Suspension
|Round 3
Previous 5 Games
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|4/9/22
|Raiders
|L 10 - 56
|28/8/22
|Dragons
|L 22 - 24
|20/8/22
|Roosters
|L 72 - 6
|13/8/22
|Sharks
|L 12 - 36
|7/8/22
|Knights
|L 10 - 14
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|3/9/22
|Warriors
|W 26 - 27
|28/8/22
|Knights
|W 36 - 26
|21/8/22
|Dragons
|L 46 - 26
|14/8/22
|Sea Eagles
|W 44 - 24
|5/8/22
|Storm
|L 32 - 14
