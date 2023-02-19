2023-03-05T07:15:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
2023-03-05T07:15:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Titans

 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Titans

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

4,224
4,122

All Run Metres

35,691
38,471

Line Breaks

90
102

Offloads

232
210

Kick Metres

12,689
12,352

40/20

1
0

Tackles

8,093
7,730

Missed Tackles

844
806

Penalties Conceded

139
123

Errors

250
260

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Point Scorer

Tanah Boyd59
Toby Sexton58
Adam Doueihi52
Ken Maumalo48
Beau Fermor44

Goal Kicker

Toby Sexton25
Tanah Boyd23
Adam Doueihi22
Jamayne Isaako15
Luke Brooks13

Try Scorer

Ken Maumalo12
Beau Fermor11
Greg Marzhew9
AJ Brimson9
David Nofoaluma8

Try Assists

AJ Brimson15
Luke Brooks10
Toby Sexton9
Daine Laurie9
Jackson Hastings7

Linebreak Assists

AJ Brimson13
Luke Brooks12
Daine Laurie9
David Fifita7
Jock Madden6

Linebreaks

AJ Brimson13
David Fifita10
Ken Maumalo10
Beau Fermor10
Daine Laurie9

Runs

Joe Ofahengaue360
T. Fa'asuamaleaui352
Jackson Hastings308
Daine Laurie284
Moeaki Fotuaika274

Run Metres

T. Fa'asuamaleaui3,515
Joe Ofahengaue2,922
Moeaki Fotuaika2,820
Beau Fermor2,672
Greg Marzhew2,577

Post Contact Metres

T. Fa'asuamaleaui1,491
Joe Ofahengaue1,160
Moeaki Fotuaika1,152
Greg Marzhew1,029
Beau Fermor990

Tackles

Joe Ofahengaue882
Beau Fermor745
T. Fa'asuamaleaui655
Erin Clark655
Moeaki Fotuaika623

Ineffective Tackles

T. Fa'asuamaleaui33
Kelma Tuilagi31
Beau Fermor29
Joe Ofahengaue28
Luke Garner28

Missed Tackles

Luke Brooks75
Toby Sexton74
Kelma Tuilagi68
Joe Ofahengaue67
Beau Fermor67

Tackle Breaks

Greg Marzhew117
David Fifita79
Daine Laurie77
AJ Brimson75
Jayden Campbell72

Offloads

Joe Ofahengaue33
David Fifita31
James Tamou25
Brian Kelly24
Kelma Tuilagi22

Kick Metres

Toby Sexton6,839
Luke Brooks4,139
Adam Doueihi2,897
Jackson Hastings2,708
Jock Madden2,292

Penalties

T. Fa'asuamaleaui17
Joe Ofahengaue12
Jake Simpkin12
Brian Kelly10
Luke Brooks10

Errors

Beau Fermor27
Daine Laurie25
AJ Brimson21
Greg Marzhew19
Toby Sexton19

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Titans

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview


Injury Report

Wests Tigers

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Luke BrooksCalfRound 1
Ken MaumaloKneeTBC

Gold Coast

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Patrick HerbertKneeIndefinite
Sam VerrillsShoulderPre-Season Challenge
Chris RandallHamstringRound 1
Brian KellySuspensionRound 3

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
4/9/22RaidersL 10 - 56
28/8/22DragonsL 22 - 24
20/8/22RoostersL 72 - 6
13/8/22SharksL 12 - 36
7/8/22KnightsL 10 - 14

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
3/9/22WarriorsW 26 - 27
28/8/22KnightsW 36 - 26
21/8/22DragonsL 46 - 26
14/8/22Sea EaglesW 44 - 24
5/8/22StormL 32 - 14
 

