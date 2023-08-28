Wests Tigers forward Sarah Togatuki has been charged with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact offence for a hip-drop tackle on the weekend against the Sydney Roosters.

The incident occurred midway through the second half, as Togatuki delivered a hip-drop tackle to Rooster Corban Baxter and was subsequently sent to the sin-bin for ten minutes.

The club confirmed on Monday that Togatuki will miss this weekend's game against the Gold Coast Titans as she will serve a one-match suspension after entering an early guilty plea.

It will be a big loss for the Tigers as she is one of the most experienced players on the roster, entering as one of the team's marquee new signings at the beginning of the year. She is also a NSW Blues representative, appearing in six games for the team across her career.

Captain Kezie Apps and centre Rikeya Horne will also miss the game this weekend after they failed HIAs during the match against the Roosters.

The Wests Tigers will need to defeat the Titans this weekend if they have any chance to play finals football at the end of the regular season.

