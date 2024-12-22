The Wests Tigers have announced a long-term partnership with Zurich Financial Services Australia (Zurich) for the next three seasons until the end of the 2027 season.

Merging forces in 2022, the new and upgraded deal will see the Zurich name positioned on the club's NRL (sleeve) and NRLW (sternum) jerseys for the foreseeable future.

"Our relationship with Zurich has strengthened year on year and we are delighted to see this partnership continue to grow," Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.

“First it was the Zurich Centre, and then an increased involvement with our women's team, and now Zurich will be on our NRL jerseys as well for the next three seasons.

“We take great pride in linking the Wests Tigers name with such a globally recognisable brand as Zurich.

“We are very well aligned, as we are with all our major partners, on core values such as community, inclusivity and family.

“As I've said before, in terms of branding, Wests Tigers now has one of the most diverse and prestigious jerseys in the NRL and NRLW competitions.”

Linda Griffin, Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Zurich added: “We are proud to extend our partnership with the Wests Tigers for a further three seasons following two successful years working closely together on several important initiatives.

“Together we have provided players with access to world class facilities through the Zurich Centre and driven impactful community programs such as ‘Grassroots to Greatness', supplying $23,000 worth of football equipment to junior league clubs around Australia."