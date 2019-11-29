The Wests Tigers have announced the signing of Luciano Leilua, effectively immediately.

The talented young forward will join the Wests Tigers on a three-year deal after being released by the St George Illawarra Dragons.

“I’m very pleased we’ve been able to secure a player with Luciano’s talent and potential for the future,” Wests Tigers Head Coach Michael Maguire said on the club website.

“He offers another dimension to our forward pack and gives us an added edge with his ball-playing and creativity.

“With more experience and time, I can see Luciano developing into a really strong player for this club and we’re all excited to see him take those next steps in his career here.”

Leilua will join his new teammates for pre-season training alongside the club’s other senior players on December 2.