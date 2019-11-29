The Wests Tigers have announced the signing of Luciano Leilua, effectively immediately.
The talented young forward will join the Wests Tigers on a three-year deal after being released by the St George Illawarra Dragons.
“I’m very pleased we’ve been able to secure a player with Luciano’s talent and potential for the future,” Wests Tigers Head Coach Michael Maguire said on the club website.
“He offers another dimension to our forward pack and gives us an added edge with his ball-playing and creativity.
“With more experience and time, I can see Luciano developing into a really strong player for this club and we’re all excited to see him take those next steps in his career here.”
Leilua will join his new teammates for pre-season training alongside the club’s other senior players on December 2.
Sorry to see Leilua go, and in time I think he will be a great acquisition for the Tigers. It’s obvious that he needs more experience, and if Madge handles him the right way Wests Tigers will be the big winners. I can’t be too critical of Mary for Leilua’s departure, and it might be a case of different coaching and different environment are what the big fella needs. For some reason he couldn’t crack a permanent spot in the Dragons pack. I wish him well.
Hopefully the tigers get BJ Leilua as well.
Good thing they signed him as they are light on for forwards especially as they don’t get Stefano until 2021