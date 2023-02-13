While Dolphins' players were sweating over Thomas Duffy's potential-match-winning conversion against them at Barlow Park in Cairns, Wayne Bennett had his feet up in his lounge room, watching the game on his television.

While the NRL's newest club technically played their first trial match last weekend, this weekend's pre-season challenge clash marked the first time they've faced another NRL side, and head coach Bennett was nowhere in sight.

Instead, the veteran handed the reigns to assistant coach Kristian Woolf, who coached Tonga at the World Cup, while Bennett remained at home to watch the clash.

It was a puzzling no-show by the 73-year-old, with a host of pundits tipping the Dolphins as wooden spoon certainties in their maiden season, however Bennett was reportedly adamant that it was better for the side.

While Bennett didn't want to speak publicly about his failure to attend Barlow Park, The Daily Telegraph reports that the coach didn't think he'd get back from Cairns in time for the club's Monday training session.

The vast majority of the Dolphins' best 17 didn't play in the Cowboys trial, and will instead turn their focus to this week's match against the Gold Coast Titans.

Bennett would've been impressed with what he saw from a young Dolphins out, securing a 22-22 draw with North Queensland after standout performances from Isaiya Katoa, Ray Stone and Euan Aitken.