Warriors

Wests Tigers

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs 2,435 2,500

All Run Metres 20,916 20,876

Line Breaks 51 51

Offloads 108 136

Kick Metres 8,166 7,436

40/20 3 0

Tackles 5,020 4,728

Missed Tackles 487 433

Penalties Conceded 86 84