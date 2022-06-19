KICK OFF
Warriors
Wests Tigers
Team Stats
Warriors
Wests Tigers
All Runs2,435
All Run Metres20,916
Line Breaks51
Offloads108
Kick Metres8,166
40/203
Tackles5,020
Missed Tackles487
Penalties Conceded86
Errors157
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Reece Walsh
|78
|Ken Maumalo
|40
|Luke Brooks
|35
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|28
|David Nofoaluma
|24
Top Goal Kicker
|Reece Walsh
|37
|Luke Brooks
|13
|Jackson Hastings
|10
|Jock Madden
|4
|Shaun Johnson
|2
Top Try Scorer
|Ken Maumalo
|10
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|7
|David Nofoaluma
|6
|Adam Pompey
|5
|Viliami Vailea
|5
Top Try Assists
|Reece Walsh
|8
|Daine Laurie
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Daine Laurie
|8
|Reece Walsh
|6
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|5
|Starford To'a
|4
Top Linebreaks
|Ken Maumalo
|8
|Reece Walsh
|7
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Starford To'a
|5
|Oliver Gildart
|5
Top Runs
|Jackson Hastings
|207
|Reece Walsh
|206
|Joe Ofahengaue
|200
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|175
|Marcelo Montoya
|167
Top Run Metres
|Reece Walsh
|1,959
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|1,834
|Joe Ofahengaue
|1,592
|Ken Maumalo
|1,522
|Marcelo Montoya
|1,455
Post Contact Metres
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|829
|Joe Ofahengaue
|619
|Alex Twal
|605
|Ken Maumalo
|598
|Luciano Leilua
|581
Top Tackles
|Joe Ofahengaue
|502
|Wayde Egan
|462
|Euan Aitken
|453
|Jazz Tevaga
|423
|Alex Twal
|408
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Luke Garner
|19
|Kelma Tuilagi
|19
|Euan Aitken
|19
|Jazz Tevaga
|18
|Luke Brooks
|17
Top Missed Tackles
|Luke Brooks
|53
|Kelma Tuilagi
|35
|Reece Walsh
|34
|Shaun Johnson
|34
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|33
Top Tackle Breaks
|Reece Walsh
|60
|David Nofoaluma
|42
|Starford To'a
|39
|Joe Ofahengaue
|29
|Luciano Leilua
|28
Top Offloads
|David Nofoaluma
|18
|Joe Ofahengaue
|15
|Jazz Tevaga
|14
|Reece Walsh
|13
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|13
Top Kick Metres
|Shaun Johnson
|4,591
|Luke Brooks
|3,085
|Jackson Hastings
|2,481
|Reece Walsh
|1,456
|Jock Madden
|1,418
Top Penalties
|Jake Simpkin
|8
|Joe Ofahengaue
|8
|Alex Seyfarth
|7
|Reece Walsh
|7
|Luke Brooks
|7
Top Errors
|Reece Walsh
|25
|Luke Brooks
|14
|Shaun Johnson
|14
|David Nofoaluma
|13
|Adam Pompey
|13
Team Lists
Warriors
Wests Tigers
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Warriors
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Ashley Taylor
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Euan Aitken
|Concussion
|Round 16
|Viliami Vailea
|Jaw
|Round 18
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|Elbow
|Round 22
Wests Tigers
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Shawn Blore
|ACL
|Next Season
|Oliver Gildart
|Calf
|Round 15
|James Roberts
|Back
|Round 15
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Foot
|Round 18
|Tommy Talau
|Knee
|Round 21
|Starford To'a
|Ankle
|TBC
|Alex Twal
|Head knock
|TBC
Previous 5 Games
Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|18/6/22
|Panthers
|L 6 - 40
|12/6/22
|Sharks
|L 16 - 38
|4/6/22
|Sea Eagles
|L 44 - 12
|28/5/22
|Knights
|L 16 - 24
|21/5/22
|Dragons
|L 24 - 18
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|19/6/22
|Bulldogs
|L 36 - 12
|12/6/22
|Sea Eagles
|L 4 - 30
|28/5/22
|Rabbitohs
|L 44 - 18
|20/5/22
|Bulldogs
|W 36 - 22
|15/5/22
|Cowboys
|L 12 - 36