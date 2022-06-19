2022-07-03T04:00:00Z - Mt Smart Stadium
Warriors
Wests Tigers
KICK OFF
 
2022-07-03T04:00:00Z - Mt Smart Stadium
Match Summary

Warriors

Wests Tigers

 

Team Stats

Warriors

Wests Tigers

View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

2,435
2,500

All Run Metres

20,916
20,876

Line Breaks

51
51

Offloads

108
136

Kick Metres

8,166
7,436

40/20

3
0

Tackles

5,020
4,728

Missed Tackles

487
433

Penalties Conceded

86
84

Errors

157
144

Player Stats


View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Reece Walsh78
Ken Maumalo40
Luke Brooks35
D. Watene-Zelezniak28
David Nofoaluma24

Top Goal Kicker

Reece Walsh37
Luke Brooks13
Jackson Hastings10
Jock Madden4
Shaun Johnson2

Top Try Scorer

Ken Maumalo10
D. Watene-Zelezniak7
David Nofoaluma6
Adam Pompey5
Viliami Vailea5

Top Try Assists

Reece Walsh8
Daine Laurie7
Shaun Johnson7
Luke Brooks6
Jackson Hastings5

Top Linebreak Assists

Daine Laurie8
Reece Walsh6
Luke Brooks6
Shaun Johnson5
Starford To'a4

Top Linebreaks

Ken Maumalo8
Reece Walsh7
Marcelo Montoya6
Starford To'a5
Oliver Gildart5

Top Runs

Jackson Hastings207
Reece Walsh206
Joe Ofahengaue200
Addin Fonua-Blake175
Marcelo Montoya167

Top Run Metres

Reece Walsh1,959
Addin Fonua-Blake1,834
Joe Ofahengaue1,592
Ken Maumalo1,522
Marcelo Montoya1,455

Post Contact Metres

Addin Fonua-Blake829
Joe Ofahengaue619
Alex Twal605
Ken Maumalo598
Luciano Leilua581

Top Tackles

Joe Ofahengaue502
Wayde Egan462
Euan Aitken453
Jazz Tevaga423
Alex Twal408

Top Ineffective Tackles

Luke Garner19
Kelma Tuilagi19
Euan Aitken19
Jazz Tevaga18
Luke Brooks17

Top Missed Tackles

Luke Brooks53
Kelma Tuilagi35
Reece Walsh34
Shaun Johnson34
Chanel Harris-Tavita33

Top Tackle Breaks

Reece Walsh60
David Nofoaluma42
Starford To'a39
Joe Ofahengaue29
Luciano Leilua28

Top Offloads

David Nofoaluma18
Joe Ofahengaue15
Jazz Tevaga14
Reece Walsh13
D. Watene-Zelezniak13

Top Kick Metres

Shaun Johnson4,591
Luke Brooks3,085
Jackson Hastings2,481
Reece Walsh1,456
Jock Madden1,418

Top Penalties

Jake Simpkin8
Joe Ofahengaue8
Alex Seyfarth7
Reece Walsh7
Luke Brooks7

Top Errors

Reece Walsh25
Luke Brooks14
Shaun Johnson14
David Nofoaluma13
Adam Pompey13

Team Lists

Warriors

Wests Tigers

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Injury Report

Warriors

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Ashley TaylorHipIndefinite
Euan AitkenConcussionRound 16
Viliami VaileaJawRound 18
Ben Murdoch-MasilaElbowRound 22

Wests Tigers

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Shawn BloreACLNext Season
Oliver GildartCalfRound 15
James RobertsBackRound 15
Stefano UtoikamanuFootRound 18
Tommy TalauKneeRound 21
Starford To'aAnkleTBC
Alex TwalHead knockTBC

Previous 5 Games

Warriors

DATE OPP RESULT
18/6/22PanthersL 6 - 40
12/6/22SharksL 16 - 38
4/6/22Sea EaglesL 44 - 12
28/5/22KnightsL 16 - 24
21/5/22DragonsL 24 - 18

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
19/6/22BulldogsL 36 - 12
12/6/22Sea EaglesL 4 - 30
28/5/22RabbitohsL 44 - 18
20/5/22BulldogsW 36 - 22
15/5/22CowboysL 12 - 36
 