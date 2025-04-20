Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire has confirmed Reece Walsh will head for scans on his knee.

Walsh seemed to injure himself during the first half of the contest, but then played on until the end of the game, which finished in a two-point, golden point, win for the New Zealand Warriors.

The topsy-turvy contest had Walsh's fingerprints all over the end of it after he sent the kick-off to get golden point underway out on the full, allowing Warriors' halfback Luke Metcalf to step up from 50 metres out and ice the penalty goal, which secured another critical two competition points for the Auckland-based outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's done something to his knee," Maguire said in the post-game press conference.

"It was a real credit to him to fight through the game.

"There is something there that we need to have a look at, and we need to get a scan around that, so he fought through the whole game with that issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We'll have to wait and see whether he's right to play over the next couple of weeks."

Go Media Stadium NZW 20 FT 18 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Whether Walsh is fit to play next weekend - or in the following weeks - remains up in the air, with Brisbane to sweat on his fitness.

Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater will also be monitoring the situation, with Walsh battling Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga for the rights to the Maroons' number one jumper.

The Broncos clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs next weekend, before tackling the struggling Penrith Panthers during Magic Round.