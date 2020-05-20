We are looking back at the best NRL teams of the century and asking you – who is the greatest?



We’ve put 16 of the best sides from the 2000s in a head-to-head elimination tournament where the winner will be voted by you!



There are two groups and four matchups in each section. The winner of each group advances to the grand final.







The winner of the polls, as voted by you, will determine who will advance to the next round where we will post an article showing the upcoming matchups.



Please note: This is a look at each team’s individual season, not the club’s dynasty or period over multiple years. Some dynasties have been incredible, but we are focusing on the best season in those successful periods.



Moving onto our week two matchups…





GROUP 1

Brisbane Broncos (2006) vs Sydney Roosters (2018)

This is an intriguing match up to begin round two as both sides made it look comfortable in the opening round with 66.48 per cent of people voting for the Broncos in their matchup against the Cronulla Sharks. Similarly, 60.45 per cent of people voted for the Roosters as they came out victorious against the Manly Sea Eagles of 2011.

That is not where the similarities end though, in fact, this contest could go down to wire as both sides have very similar styles.

The 2006 Broncos finished third on the ladder with 32 points, whereas the 2018 Roosters claimed the minor premierships with 34 points.



Both sides had the best defence during the season with the Broncos conceding 16.33 points per game (74.63 per cent), while the Roosters conceded 15.04 points per game (73.85 per cent).

North Queensland Cowboys (2015) vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (2014)

This is another intriguing fixture, as South Sydney had the best defence in the 2014 season, conceding only 15.04 points per game (73.05 per cent), while the 2015 Cowboys weren’t considered to be the best attacking team or have the best defence in the 2015 season.

The 2015 Cowboys finished third with 38 points for the season which included a club record of winning 17 games, while South Sydney also finished in third place, but only won 15 games and managed 34 points for the whole season.



One had the best defence, while one team showed great team chemistry along with heart, desire and determination to claim the ultimate prize. Who gets your vote?

GROUP 2

Melbourne Storm (2017) vs Manly Sea Eagles (2008)

One of the most anticipated derbies in the NRL as Group 2 opens with a blockbuster clash between the 2017 Melbourne Storm of 2017 and the 2008 Manly Sea Eagles.

Both sides claimed the premiership that year in convincing fashion with the 2008 Sea Eagles defeating the Storm 40-0, while in 2017 Storm defeated North Queensland 34-6.

During the 2008 season, the Sea Eagles had the best attack, averaging 26.88 points per game (124.85 per cent). They finished the home and away in second place and knocked off Melbourne in the decider.



The 2017 season was all about the Storm as they claimed the minor premiership behind attack in the league, averaging 26.38 points per game (128.65 per cent). They also had the best defence that season, conceding just 14.00 points per game (68.28 per cent).

Brisbane Broncos (2000) vs Melbourne Storm (2012)

Another anticipated rivalry in the modern era.

The 2000 Broncos finished on top of the ladder and defeated the Roosters to claim their fifth premiership.

They had the perfect combination as the best-attacking team (26.77 points per game) and best defensive team (14.92 points per game) during the 2000 season.



Meanwhile, the 2012 Storm finished in second place and two points shy of top spot. Although they didn’t have the best-attacking team that year, they were a defensive juggernaut, conceding 15.04 points per game as they managed to defeat the minor premiers Canterbury Bulldogs 14-4 in the granny.