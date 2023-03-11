NRL Rd 2 - Knights v Wests Tigers
The Wests Tigers and Knights have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Leichhardt Oval.

1Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Brent NadenBrent Naden
4Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
6Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
15Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
13Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 INTERCHANGE
14Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
16Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17Alex TwalAlex Twal
22Brandon TumethBrandon Tumeth
 RESERVES
18Starford To'aStarford To'a
19Junior TupouJunior Tupou
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller1
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai3
Bradman BestBradman Best4
Dominic YoungDominic Young5
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey9
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon12
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble19
 INTERCHANGE
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland14
Jack JohnsJack Johns15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington16
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson17
 RESERVES
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones18
Enari TualaEnari Tuala20

