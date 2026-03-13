The Wests Tigers and Cowboys have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Leichhardt Oval.

 2026-03-14T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2026-03-14T04:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLTigersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3Taylan MayTaylan May
4Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini
5Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
8Terrell MayTerrell May
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10Fonua PoleFonua Pole
11Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
12Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
13Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14Jock MaddenJock Madden
15Sione FainuSione Fainu
16Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
17Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
18Tristan HopeTristan Hope
19Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton
 RESERVES
20Mavrik GeyerMavrik Geyer
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns2
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue3
Tom ChesterTom Chester4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Coen HessCoen Hess8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki11
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke14
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell15
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame16
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge17
Liam SuttonLiam Sutton18
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards21
 RESERVES
Kaiden LahrsKaiden Lahrs22

