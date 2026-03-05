The Warriors and Roosters have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Go Media Stadium.

 2026-03-06T07:00:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-03-06T07:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLWarriorsRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
4Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
6C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9Wayde EganWayde Egan
10Jackson FordJackson Ford
11Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12Jacob LabanJacob Laban
13Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14Samuel HealeySamuel Healey
15Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
16Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
17T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith
18Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
20Morgan GannonMorgan Gannon
 RESERVES
21A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou2
Billy SmithBilly Smith3
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga19
M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase5
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans6
Sam WalkerSam Walker7
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte8
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher12
Blake SteepBlake Steep13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor WatsonConnor Watson14
Siua WongSiua Wong15
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher16
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu17
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey18
Toby RodwellToby Rodwell22
 RESERVES
Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi20

Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.