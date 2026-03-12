The Warriors and Raiders have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Go Media Stadium.

 2026-03-13T07:00:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-03-13T07:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLWarriorsRaiders
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
4Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
6C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9Wayde EganWayde Egan
10Jackson FordJackson Ford
11Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12Jacob LabanJacob Laban
13Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14Samuel HealeySamuel Healey
15Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
16Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
17T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith
18Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
20Morgan GannonMorgan Gannon
 RESERVES
23E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes1
Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale2
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris4
Xavier SavageXavier Savage5
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange6
Ethan SandersEthan Sanders7
Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies8
Tom StarlingTom Starling9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine10
Hudson YoungHudson Young11
Noah MartinNoah Martin12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey14
Zac HoskingZac Hosking15
Ata MariotaAta Mariota16
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko17
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie18
Joe RoddyJoe Roddy19
 RESERVES
Owen PattieOwen Pattie20

