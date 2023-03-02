AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 10: Kalyn Ponga of the Knights reacts during the round 22 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium on August 10, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

The Warriors and Knights have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Sky Stadium.

 2023-03-03T07:00:00Z 
$1.55
 
$2.45
Sky Stadium
NZW   
 2023-03-03T07:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLWarriorsKnights
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
5Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
3Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
4Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
23Edward KosiEdward Kosi
6Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
7Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Wayde EganWayde Egan
10Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
11Jackson FordJackson Ford
12Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
13Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
16Josh CurranJosh Curran
17Tom AleTom Ale
 RESERVES
20Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
18Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller1
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala3
Bradman BestBradman Best4
Dominic YoungDominic Young5
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey9
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon12
Kurt MannKurt Mann13
 INTERCHANGE
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland14
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington16
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson17
 RESERVES
Jack JohnsJack Johns18
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble19

