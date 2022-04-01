The Warriors and Broncos have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Moreton Daily Stadium, with Broncos coach Kevin Walters forced to make a huge reshuffle to his lineup.

Jordan Riki, who was originally announced in the starting lineup, was unable to prove his fitness after suffering a rib blow during last Sunday's Queensland Derby.

20-year-old TC Robati will move from the interchange bench straight into Riki's starting second-row position.

Another omission from the Broncos squad is newly acquired Kurt Capewell.

Brenko Lee, another off-season signing by the Broncos, is set to take Robati's place on the bench and make his debut for the club.

2022-04-02T04:00:00Z Moreton Daily Stadium

