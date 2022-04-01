AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 25: Kodi Nikorima of the Warriors of the congratulates Corey Oates of the Broncos after the round 11 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The Warriors and Broncos have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Moreton Daily Stadium, with Broncos coach Kevin Walters forced to make a huge reshuffle to his lineup.

Jordan Riki, who was originally announced in the starting lineup, was unable to prove his fitness after suffering a rib blow during last Sunday's Queensland Derby.

20-year-old TC Robati will move from the interchange bench straight into Riki's starting second-row position.

Another omission from the Broncos squad is newly acquired Kurt Capewell.

Brenko Lee, another off-season signing by the Broncos, is set to take Robati's place on the bench and make his debut for the club.

2022-04-02T04:00:00ZMoreton Daily Stadium
MATCH CENTRE
1Reece WalshReece Walsh
5Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
2Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
3Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
25Edward KosiEdward Kosi
6Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
24Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Wayde EganWayde Egan
10Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
11Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
13Josh CurranJosh Curran
14Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
 INTERCHANGE
7Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
12Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
15Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
20Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
 RESERVES
17Jack MurchieJack Murchie
18Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Tesi NiuTesi Niu1
Corey OatesCorey Oates2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo5
Albert KellyAlbert Kelly6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Ryan JamesRyan James8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia11
TC RobatiTC Robati16
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 INTERCHANGE
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler14
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington15
Billy WaltersBilly Walters17
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee23
 RESERVES
Corey JensenCorey Jensen20
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble25

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 