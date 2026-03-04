The Storm and Eels have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at AAMI Park.

 2026-03-05T09:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-03-05T09:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLStormEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo
2Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3Jack HowarthJack Howarth
4Moses LeoMoses Leo
5Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9Harry GrantHarry Grant
10Josh KingJosh King
11Joe ChanJoe Chan
12Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati
13Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
 INTERCHANGE
14Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
15Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke
16Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
17Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
18Preston ConnPreston Conn
19S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown
 RESERVES
22Trent ToelauTrent Toelau
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi1
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini3
Brian KellyBrian Kelly4
Sean RussellSean Russell5
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood8
Ryley SmithRyley Smith9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Jack WilliamsJack Williams11
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker14
Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti15
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey16
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva17
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi18
Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii19
 RESERVES
Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani20

Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.