NRL Rd 1 - Wests Tigers v Storm
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Xavier Coates of the Storm looks on during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Melbourne Storm at CommBank Stadium, on March 12, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Storm and Bulldogs have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at AAMI Park.

 2023-03-11T08:35:00Z 
$1.38
 
$3.10
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2023-03-11T08:35:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLStormBulldogs
1Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
18Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
6Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
9Harry GrantHarry Grant
10Christian WelchChristian Welch
11Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
12Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
13Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
15Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
17Jordan GrantJordan Grant
21Kane BradleyKane Bradley
 RESERVES
16Aaron PeneAaron Pene
22Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz2
Jake AverilloJake Averillo3
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
Max KingMax King8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden TannerJayden Tanner14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell15
Franklin PeleFranklin Pele16
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston17
 RESERVES
Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor23
Jackson TopineJackson Topine22

