WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 19: Shaun Johnson of the Sharks kicks during the round 18 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Cronulla Sharks at Westpac Stadium on July 19, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
  1. The Sharks and Warriors have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow’s match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
    2020-09-13T08:30:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
    MATCH CENTRE
    1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
    2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
    3Josh DuganJosh Dugan
    4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
    5Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
    6Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
    7Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
    8Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
    9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
    10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
    11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
    12Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
    13Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
     
    14Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
    15Jack WilliamsJack Williams
    16Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
    17Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
     
    20Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
    24Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
    Fullback
    Wing
    Centre
    Centre
    Wing
    Five-eighth
    Halfback
    Prop
    Hooker
    Prop
    Second Row
    Second Row
    Lock
     
    Interchange
    Interchange
    Interchange
    Interchange
     
    Reserves
    Reserves
    Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
    Adam PompeyAdam Pompey2
    Hayze PerhamHayze Perham3
    Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
    George JenningsGeorge Jennings5
    Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima6
    Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita7
    Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown8
    Karl LawtonKarl Lawton9
    Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i10
    Jack MurchieJack Murchie11
    Tohu HarrisTohu Harris12
    Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga13
     
    Wayde EganWayde Egan14
    Adam BlairAdam Blair15
    Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro16
    Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr17
     
    Joshua CurranJoshua Curran18
    Paul TurnerPaul Turner20