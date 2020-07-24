The Sharks and Dragons have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow’s match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
2020-07-25T07:30:00Z
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Euan Aitken
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|M. Ravalawa
|5
|Corey Norman
|6
|Adam Clune
|7
|Blake Lawrie
|8
|Ben Hunt
|9
|Paul Vaughan
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|12
|Cameron McInnes
|13
|Trent Merrin
|14
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Jacob Host
|16
|Jackson Ford
|17
|Tristan Sailor
|19
|Korbin Sims
|21