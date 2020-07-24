WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Ben Hunt of the Dragons runs the ball during the round six NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Cronulla Sharks at WIN Stadium on April 13, 2018 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

The Sharks and Dragons have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow’s match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

2020-07-25T07:30:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
MATCH CENTRE
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Josh DuganJosh Dugan
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
7Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 
14Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
15Jack WilliamsJack Williams
16Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
17Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
 
18Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
19Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Jason SaabJason Saab2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Adam CluneAdam Clune7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie8
Ben HuntBen Hunt9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes13
 
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin14
Josh KerrJosh Kerr15
Jacob HostJacob Host16
Jackson FordJackson Ford17
 
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor19
Korbin SimsKorbin Sims21