SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 21: Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles scores a try during the round 18 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Parramatta Eels at Lottoland on July 21, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Sea Eagles and Eels have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at 4 Pines Park.

 2023-03-16T09:00:00Z 
$1.62  ▶
 
$2.30  ▶
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2023-03-16T09:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLManlyEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
13Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
 INTERCHANGE
14Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
15Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17Sean KeppieSean Keppie
 RESERVES
18Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
21Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake4
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright11
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood13
 INTERCHANGE
Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea14
Jack MurchieJack Murchie15
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig16
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa17
 RESERVES
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur18
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden20

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!