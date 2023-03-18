CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 11: Raiders players celebrate a try by team mate Hudson Young during the round one NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, on March 11, 2022, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The Raiders and Sharks have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at GIO Stadium.

 2023-03-19T07:15:00Z 
$2.15  ▶
 
$1.70  ▶
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2023-03-19T07:15:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLRaidersSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
5Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate
3Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
4H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields
20James SchillerJames Schiller
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
9Danny LeviDanny Levi
10Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11Hudson YoungHudson Young
12Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
 INTERCHANGE
14Tom StarlingTom Starling
15Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
16Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
17Emre GulerEmre Guler
 RESERVES
19Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
22Peter HolaPeter Hola
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan6
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 INTERCHANGE
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes14
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi16
Jack WilliamsJack Williams17
 RESERVES
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey18
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton19

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!