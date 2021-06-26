QLD Maroons Captain's Run
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 26: Ronaldo Mulitalo during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin captain's run at Suncorp Stadium on June 26, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Queensland and NSW have cut their squads to 19 ahead of Game 2 tomorrow but question marks have been raised about the eligibility of debutant Ronaldo Mulitalo.

State of Origin eligibility rules demand a player must be born in NSW or Queensland or reside in said state before their 13th birthday.

Mulitalo was born in New Zealand and according to reports did not arrive in Australia until aged 14.

“We have been alerted to some concerns around the eligibility of Ronaldo Mulitalo as a result of a story which appeared on the QRL website,” NSWRL CEO David Trodden was quoted on The Courier Mail.

“As a consequence of this issue, we have made an inquiry with the NRL as to the status of Ronaldo’s eligibility and we are awaiting from a response from them.”

2021-06-27T09:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium
2Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
5Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
4Dane GagaiDane Gagai
19Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Christian WelchChristian Welch
9Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
11Jai ArrowJai Arrow
12Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
13Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
 INTERCHANGE
14Ben HuntBen Hunt
15Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
16David FifitaDavid Fifita
17Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 RESERVES
18Coen HessCoen Hess
 
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Brian To'oBrian To'o2
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell3
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack WightonJack Wighton14
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton15
Payne HaasPayne Haas16
Liam MartinLiam Martin17
 RESERVES
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau18
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham19