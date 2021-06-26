Queensland and NSW have cut their squads to 19 ahead of Game 2 tomorrow but question marks have been raised about the eligibility of debutant Ronaldo Mulitalo.

State of Origin eligibility rules demand a player must be born in NSW or Queensland or reside in said state before their 13th birthday.

Mulitalo was born in New Zealand and according to reports did not arrive in Australia until aged 14.

NSW Rugby League have formally raised concerns with the NRL over Ronaldo Mulitalo’s eligibility for Queensland. Oh mama, it’s Origin eve drama at its best. This is moving fast — Brent Read (@brentread_7) June 26, 2021

“We have been alerted to some concerns around the eligibility of Ronaldo Mulitalo as a result of a story which appeared on the QRL website,” NSWRL CEO David Trodden was quoted on The Courier Mail.

“As a consequence of this issue, we have made an inquiry with the NRL as to the status of Ronaldo’s eligibility and we are awaiting from a response from them.”

2021-06-27T09:50:00Z Suncorp Stadium