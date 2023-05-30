QLD and NSW have confirmed their 19-man squads ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin series to be played tomorrow at the Adelaide Oval.

The only change from teams originally being named last Monday will see Stephen Crichton replace Latrell Mitchell in the NSW centres, having originally come into the squad as 18th man for Campbell Graham.

Matt Burton is the new 18th man and could yet play with Nathan Cleary dealing with an infected tooth. Nicho Hynes would start if Cleary is ruled out.