NSW v QLD - State Of Origin: Game 1
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Jarome Luai of the Blues points at Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons during game one of the 2021 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

QLD and NSW have confirmed their 19-man squads ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin series to be played tomorrow at the Adelaide Oval.

The only change from teams originally being named last Monday will see Stephen Crichton replace Latrell Mitchell in the NSW centres, having originally come into the squad as 18th man for Campbell Graham.

Matt Burton is the new 18th man and could yet play with Nathan Cleary dealing with an infected tooth. Nicho Hynes would start if Cleary is ruled out.

 2023-05-31T10:05:00Z 
Adelaide Oval
QLD   
 2023-05-31T10:05:00Z 
   NSW
1Reece WalshReece Walsh
2Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
3Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Ben HuntBen Hunt
10Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
12David FifitaDavid Fifita
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14Harry GrantHarry Grant
15T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
16Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
17Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 RESERVES
18Tom DeardenTom Dearden
19Christian WelchChristian Welch
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Brian To'oBrian To'o2
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton3
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Payne HaasPayne Haas8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau9
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Hudson YoungHudson Young12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 INTERCHANGE
Junior PauloJunior Paulo14
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray15
Liam MartinLiam Martin16
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes17
 RESERVES
Matt BurtonMatt Burton18
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu19