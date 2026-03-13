The Panthers and Sharks have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Carrington Park.

 2026-03-14T08:30:00Z 
 
 
Carrington Park
PEN   
 2026-03-14T08:30:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLPanthersSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
3Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
4Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5Brian To'oBrian To'o
6Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
11Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12Luke GarnerLuke Garner
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14Jack CoggerJack Cogger
15Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips
16Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
17Kalani GoingKalani Going
18Izack TagoIzack Tago
19Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
 RESERVES
21Jack ColeJack Cole
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien3
KL IroKL Iro4
Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora11
Billy BurnsBilly Burns12
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun13
 INTERCHANGE
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai14
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi16
Braden UeleBraden Uele17
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru18
Chris Vea'ilaChris Vea'ila19
 RESERVES
Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell20

