NRL Qualifying Final - Panthers v Rabbitohs
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jed Cartwright of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the NRL Qualifying Final match between Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs at QCB Stadium, on September 11, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The Panthers and Rabbitohs have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at BlueBet Stadium.

 2023-03-09T09:00:00Z 
$1.55
 
$2.45
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-03-09T09:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLPanthersSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3Izack TagoIzack Tago
4Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Brian To'oBrian To'o
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Liam MartinLiam Martin
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14Soni LukeSoni Luke
15Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
16Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 RESERVES
18Zac HoskingZac Hosking
19Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston2
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham4
Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias7
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi11
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 INTERCHANGE
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe14
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright15
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale16
Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell17
 RESERVES
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan18
Taane MilneTaane Milne21

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!