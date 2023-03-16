NRL Pre-Season - Knights v Eels
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Jackson Hastings of the Knights passes during the NRL Trial Match between the Newcastle Knights and the Parramatta Eels at Central Coast Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Knights and Dolphins have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at McDonald Jones Stadium.

 2023-03-17T07:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW   
 2023-03-17T07:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLKnightsDolphins
1Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller
2Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
3Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4Bradman BestBradman Best
5Dominic YoungDominic Young
6Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
7Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings
8Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
9Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
11Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
12Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
 INTERCHANGE
14Ryan RivettRyan Rivett
15Mat CrokerMat Croker
17Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
22Thomas CantThomas Cant
 RESERVES
20Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
19Enari TualaEnari Tuala
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken3
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee4
Tesi NiuTesi Niu5
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa6
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima9
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu14
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert13
 INTERCHANGE
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls15
Ray StoneRay Stone16
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe17
Mason TeagueMason Teague18
 RESERVES
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili24
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings22

