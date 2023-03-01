NRL Pre-Season - Knights v Eels
The Eels and Storm have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at CommBank Stadium.

1Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
22Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
12Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
13J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
 INTERCHANGE
14Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
15Jack MurchieJack Murchie
16Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
17Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
 RESERVES
18Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
19Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa12
Josh KingJosh King13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart14
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald15
Chris LewisChris Lewis16
Jordan GrantJordan Grant17
 RESERVES
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson18
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick19

