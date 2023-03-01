The Eels and Storm have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at CommBank Stadium.
2023-03-02T08:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2023-03-02T08:50:00Z
MEL
The Eels and Storm have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at CommBank Stadium.
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Waqa Blake
|22
|Isaac Lumelume
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Bryce Cartwright
|12
|Matt Doorey
|13
|J'maine Hopgood
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jirah Momoisea
|15
|Jack Murchie
|16
|Wiremu Greig
|17
|Makahesi Makatoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Jakob Arthur
|19
|Ky Rodwell
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Young Tonumaipea
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Trent Loiero
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyran Wishart
|14
|Alec MacDonald
|15
|Chris Lewis
|16
|Jordan Grant
|17
|RESERVES
|Grant Anderson
|18
|Bronson Garlick
|19
The 2023 NRL Season is just around the corner and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!