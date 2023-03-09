SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 08: Mitchell Moses of the Eels runs the ball during the round 13 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Parramatta Eels at Shark Park on June 08, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Eels and Sharks have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at CommBank Stadium.

 2023-03-10T07:00:00Z 
$1.48
 
$2.65
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2023-03-10T07:00:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLEelsSharks
MATCH CENTRE   
1Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
19Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
12Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
13J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
 INTERCHANGE
14Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
15Jack MurchieJack Murchie
16Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
17Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
 RESERVES
18Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
21Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan6
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 INTERCHANGE
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes14
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi16
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey17
 RESERVES
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton18
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti19

