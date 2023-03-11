NRL Rd 10 - Titans v Dragons
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 14: Tyrell Sloan of the Dragons is tackled during the round 10 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium, on May 14, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Dragons and Titans have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

 2023-03-12T07:15:00Z 
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
 2023-03-12T07:15:00Z 
1Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3Moses SuliMoses Suli
4Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
7Ben HuntBen Hunt
8Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
10Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
12Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13Jack BirdJack Bird
 INTERCHANGE
14Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
16Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
17Michael MoloMichael Molo
 RESERVES
18Josh KerrJosh Kerr
20Max FeagaiMax Feagai
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira2
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp3
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami4
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd7
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell14
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika15
Erin ClarkErin Clark16
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre17
 RESERVES
Chris RandallChris Randall18
Treymain SpryTreymain Spry19

