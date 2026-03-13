The Dragons and Storm have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at WIN Stadium.

 2026-03-14T06:30:00Z 
 
 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2026-03-14T06:30:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLDragonsStorm
1Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
3Moses SuliMoses Suli
4Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
5Setu TuSetu Tu
6Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
7Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
8Emre GulerEmre Guler
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
11Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
12Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13Hamish StewartHamish Stewart
 INTERCHANGE
14Hame SeleHame Sele
15Josh KerrJosh Kerr
16Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
17Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman
18Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia
21Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
 RESERVES
22Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick2
Jack HowarthJack Howarth3
Moses LeoMoses Leo4
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Josh KingJosh King10
Joe ChanJoe Chan11
Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati12
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart14
Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington16
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale17
S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown19
Angus HincheyAngus Hinchey20
 RESERVES
Hugo PeelHugo Peel22

