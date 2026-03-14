The Dolphins and Titans have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Suncorp Stadium.

 2026-03-15T07:15:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-03-15T07:15:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLDolphinsTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
9Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
10Tom FleglerTom Flegler
11Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14Max PlathMax Plath
15Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
16Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
17Ray StoneRay Stone
18Trai FullerTrai Fuller
22Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu
 RESERVES
20Lewis SymondsLewis Symonds
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Keano KiniKeano Kini1
Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani2
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita3
Max FeagaiMax Feagai4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui10
Arama HauArama Hau11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor12
Chris RandallChris Randall13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin14
Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins15
Klese HaasKlese Haas16
Cooper BaiCooper Bai17
Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton18
Jett LiuJett Liu20
 RESERVES
Jensen TaumoepeauJensen Taumoepeau21

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