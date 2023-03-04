Dolphins Training Session
The Dolphins and Roosters have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Suncorp Stadium.

1H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
5Tesi NiuTesi Niu
6Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
7Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
8Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
11Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
15Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16Ray StoneRay Stone
17Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
18Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
19Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
22Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou2
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii3
Corey AllanCorey Allan4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo5
Luke KearyLuke Keary6
Sam WalkerSam Walker7
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge10
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley13
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison14
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker15
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte16
Terrell MayTerrell May17
Jake TurpinJake Turpin18
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga22

