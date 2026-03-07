The Dolphins and Rabbitohs have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Suncorp Stadium.

1H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
14Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
10Tom FleglerTom Flegler
11Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
15Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
16Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
17Trai FullerTrai Fuller
18Sebastian Su'aSebastian Su'a
19Brent WoolfBrent Woolf
20Lewis SymondsLewis Symonds
 RESERVES
21Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Jye GrayJye Gray1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston2
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell3
Jack WightonJack Wighton4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Ashton WardAshton Ward7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick9
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 INTERCHANGE
Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos14
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan15
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner16
Sean KeppieSean Keppie17
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan18
Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa19
 RESERVES
B. Bentley-HapeBayleigh Bentley-Hape22

