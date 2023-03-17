NRL Rd 23 - Cowboys v Warriors
The Cowboys and Warriors have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

 2023-03-18T06:30:00Z 
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL   
 2023-03-18T06:30:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLCowboysWarriors
1Tom ChesterTom Chester
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
11Coen HessCoen Hess
12Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
14Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
16J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
17James TamouJames Tamou
 RESERVES
18Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
19Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki1
Edward KosiEdward Kosi2
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya5
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa10
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker14
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen16
Tom AleTom Ale17
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga22
 RESERVES
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick20
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea18

