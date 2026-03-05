The Broncos and Panthers have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Suncorp Stadium.
2026-03-06T09:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-03-06T09:00:00Z
PEN
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.