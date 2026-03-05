The Broncos and Panthers have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Suncorp Stadium.

Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
   PEN
    #NRLBroncosPanthers
1Reece WalshReece Walsh
2Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
6Ezra MamEzra Mam
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Corey JensenCorey Jensen
9Cory PaixCory Paix
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
12Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14Ben HuntBen Hunt
15Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
16Ben TaltyBen Talty
17Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha
18Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
21Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
 RESERVES
20Blake MozerBlake Mozer
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards1
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti2
Izack TagoIzack Tago3
Casey McLeanCasey McLean4
Brian To'oBrian To'o5
Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny9
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith10
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen11
Luke GarnerLuke Garner12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack CoggerJack Cogger14
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i16
Kalani GoingKalani Going17
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins18
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick19
Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips20
 RESERVES
Jack ColeJack Cole21

