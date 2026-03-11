The Broncos and Eels have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Suncorp Stadium.

 2026-03-12T09:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-03-12T09:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLBroncosEels
1Reece WalshReece Walsh
2Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
6Ezra MamEzra Mam
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Corey JensenCorey Jensen
9Cory PaixCory Paix
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
12Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14Ben HuntBen Hunt
15Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
16Ben TaltyBen Talty
17Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha
18Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
19Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
 RESERVES
20Blake MozerBlake Mozer
Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi1
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson2
Sean RussellSean Russell4
Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani20
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
Jack WilliamsJack Williams8
Ryley SmithRyley Smith9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi11
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker14
Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti15
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey16
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva17
Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer18
Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii19
 RESERVES
Brian KellyBrian Kelly21

