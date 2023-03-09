NRL Rd 3 - Broncos v Cowboys
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 27: Jeremiah Nanai of the Cowboys (L) is tackled by Herbie Farnworth of the Broncos during the round three NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, on March 27, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)

The Broncos and Cowboys have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Suncorp Stadium.

 2023-03-10T09:05:00Z 
$1.77
 
$2.05
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2023-03-10T09:05:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLBroncosCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Reece WalshReece Walsh
2Corey OatesCorey Oates
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6Ezra MamEzra Mam
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Corey JensenCorey Jensen
9Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14Cory PaixCory Paix
15Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
16Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
17Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
 RESERVES
18Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
19Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter10
Coen HessCoen Hess11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville14
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame15
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown16
James TamouJames Tamou17
 RESERVES
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot18
Riley PriceRiley Price19

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!